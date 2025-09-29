Heavy rains raise health alarm in the district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Continuous heavy rains have created flood-like conditions in several parts of the district. Authorities have expressed concern over a potential rise in waterborne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and leptospirosis. As a precaution, the district health system is on high alert, and epidemic surveys are being conducted by the Health Department of the Zilla Parishad.

All necessary medical facilities have been readied, including adequate stocks of medicines and supplies, arrangements for medical tests, patient examinations, treatment provisions, and sufficient medical personnel. Citizens have been advised to steer clear of stale food, drain stagnant water, and take mosquito-control measures. Cleanliness drives in villages are being conducted with the support of gram panchayats.

Risk of diseases

Floodwater contamination, unclean conditions, and stagnant water increase the risk of dengue, malaria, gastroenteritis, and cholera. Exposure to water contaminated with urine from rats, pigs, cows, buffaloes, horses, dogs, or cats, or contact with muddy water through cuts or open wounds, can lead to leptospirosis. Experts have advised caution while wading through floodwater.

Health measures in Paithan

With the Godavari river water entering Paithan, residents were relocated. Three health camps have been set up where patients receive treatment, and referral services are provided for those in need. District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar and other officials conducted on-ground supervision in Paithan on Monday.

Focus areas

The Health Department is giving special attention to Paithan, Vaijapur, and Sillod, as well as villages along riverbanks, maintaining higher vigilance.

District Health Infrastructure

Primary Health Centers – 53

Sub-Centers – 279

Rural Hospitals – 11

Sub-District Hospitals – 3

Adequate medicines are available, and in flood-affected villages, water quality is being tested before use. Meanwhile, RO water is being supplied, and cleanliness, mosquito prevention, and water purification initiatives are being implemented with the support of gram panchayats.

— Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, District Health Officer

Photo Captions:

Health team conducting check-ups of citizens at a camp in Paithan.

District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar and others reviewing Paithan’s health preparedness.