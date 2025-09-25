Heavy rains wreck crops of 2.9 million farmers; Dussehra and Diwali celebrations hit
September 25, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Continuous heavy rainfall in Marathwada over the past ten days has devastated Kharif crops across 2.4 million hectares, affecting 2.9 million farmers and disrupting Dussehra and Diwali festivities. So far, 75% of crop damage assessments have been completed.
Floodwaters have submerged fields in 5,893 villages, destroying farmlands and creating a financial crisis for farmers as banks had not fully disbursed crop loans. 86 people died, and 1,725 livestock perished in the floods. In three districts, assessments remain delayed due to waterlogged fields, with more rain expected later this week.
District-wise Damage
District
Area affected (Ha)
Assessment completed (%)
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
164,287
0.22
Jalna
60,167
23.24
Parbhani
161,321
94.89
Hingoli
273,413
100
Nanded
654,401
100
Beed
446,170
42.27
Latur
403,438
75.53
Dharashiv
232,962
81.31
Total
2,396,162
75.96
Relief measures
The government has announced Rs 721 crore in compensation, following 2023 disaster norms (2023–2026). Families of the deceased will receive Rs 4 lakh each, milch animals Rs 37,500, sheep and similar livestock Rs 4,000, draft animals Rs 20,000, and storage sheds Rs 3,000. Farmers suffering 33% crop loss will receive aid based on the same norms.
Crop-wise compensation
Crop Type
2024 Rate
2023 Norms
Cereals
₹13,600/ha (up to 3 ha)
₹8,500/ha (up to 2 ha)
Horticulture
₹27,000/ha (up to 3 ha)
₹17,000/ha (up to 2 ha)
Perennial Crops
₹36,000/ha (up to 3 ha)
₹36,000/ha (up to 3 ha)
₹22,500/ha (up to 2 ha)