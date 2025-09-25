Heavy rains wreck crops of 2.9 million farmers; Dussehra and Diwali celebrations hit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Continuous heavy rainfall in Marathwada over the past ten days has devastated Kharif crops across 2.4 million hectares, affecting 2.9 million farmers and disrupting Dussehra and Diwali festivities. So far, 75% of crop damage assessments have been completed.

Floodwaters have submerged fields in 5,893 villages, destroying farmlands and creating a financial crisis for farmers as banks had not fully disbursed crop loans. 86 people died, and 1,725 livestock perished in the floods. In three districts, assessments remain delayed due to waterlogged fields, with more rain expected later this week.

District-wise Damage

District

Area affected (Ha)

Assessment completed (%)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

164,287

0.22

Jalna

60,167

23.24

Parbhani

161,321

94.89

Hingoli

273,413

100

Nanded

654,401

100

Beed

446,170

42.27

Latur

403,438

75.53

Dharashiv

232,962

81.31

Total

2,396,162

75.96

Relief measures

The government has announced Rs 721 crore in compensation, following 2023 disaster norms (2023–2026). Families of the deceased will receive Rs 4 lakh each, milch animals Rs 37,500, sheep and similar livestock Rs 4,000, draft animals Rs 20,000, and storage sheds Rs 3,000. Farmers suffering 33% crop loss will receive aid based on the same norms.

Crop-wise compensation

Crop Type

2024 Rate

2023 Norms

Cereals

₹13,600/ha (up to 3 ha)

₹8,500/ha (up to 2 ha)

Horticulture

₹27,000/ha (up to 3 ha)

₹17,000/ha (up to 2 ha)

Perennial Crops

₹36,000/ha (up to 3 ha)

₹22,500/ha (up to 2 ha)