Hectic lobbying to get selected as VC of Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The aspirants for the post of vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) are intensely lobbying to get selected for the post on the basis of political parties and caste.

It may be noted that the tenure of the current VC Dr Pramod Yeole will end on December 31, 2023. Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais formed a Search Committee in June to conduct scrutiny of candidates and recommend names of suitable candidates.

Dr Anil Sahastrabuddhe was appointed head of the Search Panel. Vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (Bhopal) Dr K G Suresh and director of NIT-Srinagar Dr Sudhakar Yedla are members while Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Department Vikschandra Rastogi is its member secretary.

The Search Committee received more than 100 application forms from eligible candidates from September 20 to October 19. After the scrutiny on October 26, a total of 24 were selected for the interviews to be organised at IIT-Powai in Mumbai on November 29. However, some of the aspirants are strongly lobbying through the political parties and caste backup.

Names of those who will be called for interviews: Dr Harendra Singh, Dr Vilas Kharat, Dr Satish Sharma, Dr Rajeev Gupta, Dr Subhash Kondwar, Dr S K Singh, Dr Ganesh Chandra Shinde, Dr Vijay Phulari, Dr Sanjay Chavan, Dr Rajendra Kakade, Dr Bharati Gawali (Director, Board of Examination and Evaluation), Dr Indra Prasad Tripathi, Dr Anil Chandewar, Dr Jyoti Jadhav, Dr Dattatraya Gaikwad, Dr C Manohar, Dr Rajendra Sonakave, Dr Uday Annapure, Dr Ashok Mahajan, Dr Sandesh Jadkar, Dr Raju Gache, Dr Sanjay Dhole, Dr Satish Patil (professor, Environmental Science Department) and Dr M Pramod.

Attempt to malign aspirant from Bamu

Some elements are trying to malign the image of two aspirants who work in Bamu. During the last 15 years, VC for Bamu were selected from non-Marathwada candidates. So, there might be a selection of candidates from out of region as usual.