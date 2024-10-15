HED officers' promotion orders issued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The promotion orders of junior officers at divisional offices of the higher education department were issued on Tuesday.

A total of 12 officers from the State were given promotions. Sanjay Jagtap and Santosh Therokar from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional office of the department are among them.

Jagtap was promoted to the same divisional office (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) while Santosh was promoted and sent to the divisional office of Nanded.

After the promotion, Ashok Bagal was posted at the HE director's office in Pune, Hanumant Asalkar at Nagpur division, Yuvraj Salunkhe, Kailas Dandge and Ganesh Patil at Mumbai division, Ramrao Rathod and Prabhu Davene at Amravati division, Yogesh Aher at Panvel division, Vilas Kadam at Solapur division.