HED to compensation losses of flood-affected students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Higher Education Department has undertaken a campaign to seek information about senior college students of flood-affected areas.

The information about the losses suffered by students has been sought from colleges in flood-affected areas.

A meeting of the Vice Chancellors of non-agricultural universities of the State, Directors of the Higher Education Department, colleges in flood-affected areas and Divisional Joint Directors was recently held under the chairmanship of State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

In this meeting, a review was taken of the educational losses suffered by students and colleges in the heavy rains in various parts of the State.

The Joint Directors of Higher Education of the respective division have sought detailed information about the educational losses of each college.

This information will be compiled within two days and sent to the state government. After that, assistance will be provided.

Joint Director Dr Pankaja Waghmare said that this assistance would be provided through the university, state government and public participation.