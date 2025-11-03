Height of recklessness! 412 motorists drive wrong-way, 164 triple-seated riders fined in three hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a massive three-hour crackdown on Monday, traffic police caught 412 motorists driving in the wrong direction and 164 two-wheeler riders travelling triple-seat, revealed assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Subhash Bhujang.

The drive, conducted between 11 am and 2 pm, involved over 150 officers and inspectors including Amol Devkar, Rajesh Yadav, Avinash Aghav, Hareshwar Ghughe, Sunil Karale, and Sambhaji Gore. Teams were stationed at key junctions Kranti Chowk, Railway Station, Sangramnagar Flyover, Cidco Chowk, and the TV Centre area to catch violators in action.

Drivers flout rules to save time

Despite clear restrictions and extended dividers at several junctions, including Akashvani Chowk and Amarpreeet Chowk on Jalna Road, many motorists chose to drive against traffic to avoid diversions. Police said such reckless behavior endangers both the offenders and other road users.

Fines worth Rs 4 lakh imposed

During the operation, police issued fines totaling Rs 4 lakh. However, as payments were mandated online, many offenders delayed or refused immediate payment, leading to only Rs 25,000 being collected on the spot.

Traffic chaos adds to public risk

With city roads already narrowed by potholes, encroachments, and ongoing works, traffic indiscipline has worsened congestion and raised accident risks. The traffic department has vowed to continue its enforcement drives to ensure road safety and discipline.