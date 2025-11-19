Heir of deceased police constable gets justice after 28 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After nearly three decades of delay, the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal’s Aurangabad bench has directed the Dhule superintendent of police to add the son of deceased constable Ishwar Pawar to the waiting list and examine his claim for a compassionate appointment within two months. Rahul’s father, constable Ishwar Pawar, died on 30 March 1997 while serving in Dhule. Following his death, Rahul’s mother applied for a compassionate job and her name was placed on the waiting list, but she was never appointed. Once Rahul became an adult, he applied on 14 June 2010 to replace his mother’s name with his own in the waiting list. Despite multiple follow-up applications in 2017 and 2019, the police department did not respond. Rahul later moved the Tribunal through advocate Kakasahab Jadhav. After reviewing the case, judicial member Justice Ashutosh N. Karmarkar issued the order on 3 November, clearing the way for the long-pending claim to be considered.