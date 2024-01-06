Help of 'AI' is now being taken for surgeries as well

Inauguration of Gastroenterologist conference: Participation of 550 doctors from all over the country

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nowadays, in many fields, emphasis is being placed on completing the work more strictly with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Artificial intelligence is also being used in the surgery of patients with stomach disorders and intestinal diseases, Padma Bhushan, gastroenterologist Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said.

Gastroenterologist's conference organized jointly by the physicians association, surgical society was inaugurated on Saturday. He was speaking on this occasion. On this occasion, Dr Kulwinder Dua from Milwaukee, USA, gead of surgery, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad Dr GV Rao, Dr R Pradeep, Dr Shailendra Srikhande, Dr Naresh Bhat, Dr Praveen Rathi, municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha were present.

There is rapid progress in the field of gastroenterology, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy mentioned. Physicians association Dr Sanjay Patne, Dr Anant Kulkarni, president, surgical society, Narayan Sanap, secretary Dr Satyajit Pathrikar, Dr Sandeep Bhal Singh and others were present.

Seminar on liver transplantation today

In all, 550 doctors from all over the country have participated in the conference. In the conference, a seminar will be held on Sunday mainly on liver transplant and various intestinal diseases, diagnosis and treatment. Experts will highlight their experience and latest treatment methods.