Heritage lovers raise eyebrows at preservation of Makai Gate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The preservation work on the heritage Makai Gate in the city continues to be awaited. However, the official paper claims that work valuing Rs 99.28 lakh has been completed, but heritage enthusiasts and experts are disappointed upon seeing the pathetic condition of the gate in reality.

On 31 March, the government issued a decision regarding the preservation of the Makai Gate. According to the decision, Rs 99,28,981 worth of work has already been completed, and Rs 32,12,242 has been financially approved for the preservation of this state-protected monument. Despite the official claims of progress, the Makai Gate’s condition has seen little improvement over the past eight months. Recently, protective walls and iron meshes were installed on both sides of the gate, which are expected to contribute to its beautification. However, these efforts have not been entirely successful, as saplings and weeds are now overgrowing the areas where these installations were made. Visible cracks have appeared in several parts of the structure. The plaster is peeling off, and there is significant visible damage, apart from the grand wooden door that has fallen into a state of neglect and disrepair.

Work order issued for the Makai Gate preservation

According to assistant director (Department of State Archaeology), Jaya Wahane, “The work order has been issued for the preservation of the Makai Gate. To carry out this work effectively, the gate will need to be closed to traffic, and a decision regarding this will be made soon. Meanwhile, work on the preservation of Delhi Gate has been started.”

Proposed new restoration works

The proposed preservation work for the Maikai Gate includes chemical treatment, repair and maintenance of roof, strengthening of structure, waterproofing, restoration and maintenance of the giant wooden door, etc.