Heritage sites, tourist places re-open with 50 per cent capacity from Feb 2

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

The district collector Sunil Chavan said, " The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to re-open all the tourist places including heritage sites with Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) from tomorrow. However, the tourists, who had taken both doses of vaccines will be allowed entry at these places and will be eligible for booking online entry tickets at the tourist places."

As reported earlier, the state government has issued an order to re-open tourist places, national parks, safari parks, spas and saloons from February 1 midnight with 50 per cent capacity. The order, however, stated that the local authority will decide over granting permission over re-opening of the tourist places. It may be noted that the tourist places including the heritage monuments are closed in the district from January 8.

The state government has issued orders today after the tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the tourist places and met with tourism stakeholders on January 26. Later on, he decided over withdrawing the restrictions upon the tourist places. The swimming pools and water parks; restaurants, cinema halls and theatres are also allowed to re-open with 50 per cent capacity. The marriage functions are allowed to be solemnised with 25 per cent capacity, while religious functions like bhajans and other cultural and entertainment programmes are allowed to be conducted in open space or auditorium with 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, the district collector will decide over extending the timings of hotels. The decision on lifting night restrictions between 11 pm and 5 am will also be taken by the local authority, apart from conducting weekly bazaar.

" The government has also lifted the restriction on the participation of 20 persons in the procession of last rites from Tuesday midnight. The primary schools are also allowed to re-open in rural parts from today. The audience is allowed to glance at the live sports event of their choice. Meanwhile, Covid testing is mandatory for patients undergoing any surgery. Besides, they will also be asked about the vaccination status. The administration would take action against the doctors if found absent at their headquarters or failing to achieve the vaccination target," said the collector while briefing the media persons.