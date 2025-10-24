Heritage sites witnesses tourists influx during Diwali vacation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With three Diwali holidays followed by Saturday and Sunday, creating a stretch of six consecutive days off, tourists have been flocking to popular destinations in and around the city. Major attractions such as Bibi Ka Maqbara, Panchakki, Devgiri Fort (Daulatabad), and the Ellora Caves have witnessed a surge in visitors and domestic tourists from across the state.

Diwali is a festival of joy, bringing families together. After celebrating Lakshmi Poojan, Padwa, and Bhau Beej at home, many families have taken advantage of the long break to go on short trips. With the festival ending on Thursday, many employees took leave on Friday, extending their holidays through the weekend. Tourists have been making the most of this extended vacation.

On Friday morning, large crowds of visitors and tourists from across Maharashtra thronged to see Bibi Ka Maqbara. Local residents also took their guests to visit the monument. Along with it, tourists were seen exploring the heritage Panchakki (water mill) and the Aurangabad Caves near the university area. The number of visitors at Bibi Ka Maqbara was notably higher in the evening compared to daytime.

Visits to Fort and Ellora Caves

Tourists also visited nearby attractions such as the Devgiri Fort in Daulatabad, the Ellora Caves, and the Grishneshwar Temple, combining sightseeing with religious visits. Tourism experts predicted that the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) will bring an even greater rush of visitors to these sites.