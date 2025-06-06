Hidden health risks in food packaging

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Are you wrapping your food in aluminium foil or eating meals served on newspapers? If yes, it’s time to raise an alarm.

In a culturally rich city like ours, we enjoy diverse cuisines daily. But experts now warn that commonly used packaging hot food wrapped in foil or served on inked newspapers can pose serious health risks. As World Food Safety Day is observed with the theme “Food Safety: Science in Action,” officials urge citizens to consider not just what they eat, but how it’s packed. “There’s no specific related on aluminium foil,” said Food Inspector Varsha Kadam, “but we operate under combined guidelines and scientific advisories as per the Food Safety and Standards Act.”

Experts warn against street food served on inked paper

Hot food placed on newspapers absorbs toxic ink chemicals, especially when the food is oily or moist. This can lead to stomach infections, digestive issues, and long-term chemical exposure. Recommended Alternatives: Banana leaves, areca leaf plates, or certified food-safe disposables.

Aluminium foil isn’t always safe

Although widely used, aluminium foil is not safe for hot food. Heat can cause aluminium to seep into food 2 to 5 mg per meal, compared to the WHO's safe limit of 50 mg/day. Aluminium exposure reduces zinc absorption, vital for brain function and bone strength. Safe Substitutes: Butter paper, parchment paper, cotton cloth.

Voices from the ground

“Almost every hotel uses foil to pack hot food it’s become a norm.”

— Varatha Hotel (Name changed), Cidco

Check food credibility, avoid unsafe packaging

Consumers must verify the safety of what they eat check labels, read ingredients, and focus on proper packaging. Food wrapped improperly can lead to long-term health issues. Safe packaging is not a choice, it’s a necessity for public health.

– Dayanand Patil, Assistant Commissioner, FDA

Inked paper, foil pose silent risks

Obesity is a visible health crisis, but the hidden dangers from inked newspapers and hot aluminium foil are equally alarming. These materials release harmful chemicals into food. Safer, eco-friendly packaging must be adopted to prevent avoidable health problems.

– Vaibhav Dudhekar, Food Nutritionist