High Court Express will run for four days till Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

Traffic block between Aurangabad-Manmad has been taken up for repair work of railway tracks. Therefore, Dharmabad-Manmad and Manmad-Dharmabad High Court railway will run for four days only till Aurangabad station. The Dharmabad-Manmad High Court Express between Aurangabad and Manmad on January 31, February 2, 5 and 7 has been canceled. Also, the Manmad-Dharmabad train between Manmad and Aurangabad has been canceled on January 31, February 2, 5 and 7. Therefore, this train will run only from Dharmabad to Aurangabad for four days.