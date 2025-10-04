High Court lawyers send aid to flood victims

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Advocates' Association of Bombay High Court at Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has launched a relief drive for flood and cloudburst victims across Marathwada and Maharashtra.

The association dispatched its first vehicle carrying 150 kits of essential supplies to Sandas-Chincholi in Majalgaon tehsil and Pohner in Parli tehsil, Beed district on Saturday. The kits will be handed over to families on Sunday. The association, with financial support from lawyers, aims to provide relief to 650–700 families. Distribution continues on Sunday with kits for villages in Beed, Dharashiv, and Ahilyanagar districts, followed by 100 kits in Nanded district on Monday. Remaining supplies will reach other uncovered villages within the next three days. Earlier, the association also delivered 200 blankets to flood-hit Paithan through the Tehsildar’s office.

What’s in the kit?

Each 18-kg bag includes:

• 5 kg wheat flour, 3 kg rice, 5 types of pulses (1 kg each)

• 1 kg gram flour, 1 liter oil, 1 kg sugar

• Salt, turmeric, chili powder, garam masala

• Tea powder, cumin, mustard seeds

• Toothpaste, soap, and clothes