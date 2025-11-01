High Court okays granting of Rs 76.70 lakh compensation to survivor of future doctor

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the case of the accidental death of Ganesh Wagh, an MBBS student and aspiring doctor from Talani (Sillod), the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) had earlier awarded a compensation of ₹54.80 lakh to his family. However, following an appeal, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has increased the compensation by ₹21.90 lakh, bringing the total to ₹76.70 lakh.

The order was delivered on October 29, 2025, by bench’s vacation court Justice Ajit B. Kadethankar, who rejected the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) appeal and partly allowed the cross-objection filed by the deceased’s family.

The Incident

Ganesh Wagh, a bright final-year MBBS student at the Government Medical College in the city, tragically lost his life on February 25, 2015, when an MSRTC bus collided with his motorcycle on the Sillod–Aurangabad road. Following the incident, his family filed a compensation claim with the MACT, which granted ₹54.80 lakh as damages. The MSRTC challenged the award, claiming the amount was excessive, while Ganesh’s family filed a cross-objection seeking an enhancement of the compensation, arguing it was insufficient.

Prolonged hearing and court reasoning

During the extended hearings, arguments centered around the quantum of compensation and Ganesh’s potential future income. Advocate M R Deshmukh, representing the claimants, argued that Ganesh’s classmate Dr. Umeshkumar Shahane, now employed at ESIC Hospital, earns a monthly salary of ₹56,540. Hence, Ganesh’s potential monthly income should be estimated at least at ₹56,000.

However, the Tribunal had earlier held that it could not be assumed Ganesh would have secured an identical job or salary, and therefore, had calculated his notional income at ₹35,000 per month.

The MSRTC disputed even this notional income, raising objections on multiple grounds.

After reviewing Supreme Court precedents, the High Court concluded that the compensation awarded by the Tribunal was on the lower side and accordingly enhanced the amount by ₹21.90 lakh, bringing the total to ₹76.70 lakh for Ganesh’s legal heirs.