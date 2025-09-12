High court quashes sentence after compromise

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on September 8 quashed the three-year jail term and fine imposed on Musa Pathan (43) of Kotambwadi, Parbhani, after he reached a compromise with the complainant.

The bench of Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Hiten Venegavkar directed Pathan to deposit Rs 35,000 as cost with the High Court’s Legal Services Sub-Committee within two weeks, warning that the amount would otherwise be recovered as land revenue arrears. Pathan had been convicted by a Parbhani court for selling the same plot to two buyers. He challenged the verdict in appeal, during which he cancelled the second sale deed, confirming ownership of the land to complainant Sheikh Rafiq Sheikh Chand. The complainant then agreed to withdraw the case. Advocate Sayeed S. Shaikh, assisted by Shoeboddin Siddiqui, represented Pathan, while Govind Kulkarni appeared for the State.