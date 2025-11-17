High level inquiry of development works in Dudhad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the Sant Gadge Baba Village Cleanliness Campaign 2024–25, a departmental-level committee recently inspected various development works carried out by the Dudhad grampanchayat in the presence of divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar and additional commissioner Sushma Desai.

During the inspection, Papalkar issued several instructions to the grampanchayat, including taking initiatives for solid waste management, waste water management, tree plantation, women empowerment projects, students’ personal hygiene and health, and nominating the Dudhad village’s dairy industry for national-level recognition. He also inspected home-based businesses started by women’s self-help groups (SHGs) and appreciated their efforts.

The committee included divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, additional commissioner Sushma Desai, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) chief engineer Manisha Palande, Zilla Parishad additional chief executive officer Vasudev Solunke, assistant commissioner Dnyanoba Mokate, Swachh Bharat Mission project director Anupama Nandanvankar, bloc development officer Meena Ravtale, assistant BDO Dnyandev Jayabhaye, panchayat samiti extension officer R D Chaudhary, assistant revenue officer Madansingh Ghushinge, agriculture officer Jadhav, medical officer Brahmane, sarpanch Gangasagar Chaudhary, deputy sarpanch Balu Borde, among others.