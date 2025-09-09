High profile thief from UP nabbed by crime branch

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Anil Mistry Rajwar (38), who travelled across Maharashtra by air, stayed in luxury hotels, and carried out burglaries alone before escaping, was finally caught by the Crime Branch one and a half years after a housebreaking in Chikalthana. The burglary, which took place in June 2024, had left the victim’s family hopeless of ever recovering the stolen gold. But in September 2025, they finally got back nine tolas of gold.

On June 20, 2024, Akash Deulgaonkar (29), a resident of Pride Phoenix Society, Chikalthana, had gone out. Around noon, his mother and wife also stepped out. By the time they returned in the evening, the burglar had broken open the lock and stolen gold ornaments weighing nine tolas. The suspect was captured on CCTV. Over one and a half years, four different investigating officers handled the case. Rajwar’s identity had been established, but he remained out of the police’s reach.

Three months ago, Crime Branch’s police inspector Sambhaji Pawar handed over the case to PSI Pravin Wagh. On investigating, Wagh learned that Rajwar had been arrested by Solapur police six months earlier. Wagh rushed to Solapur to take custody of Rajwar. On the same day, Rajwar’s bail had been granted, but the jail release order had not yet been issued.

Acting swiftly, Wagh secured his custody and arrested him.

Did not respond to summons, confessed during custody

Rajwar admitted to having sold the stolen gold belonging to Deulgaonkar to Mumbai-based jewellers Ronak Yogesh Singhvi (22) and his uncle Lalit Babulal Singhvi (51) of Saki Naka. Though served with notices, they did not respond. They were then arrested as co-accused. During three days of police custody, they confessed and returned the nine tolas of gold in the form of bars.

Lavish lifestyle, 38 cases registered

A native of Keravat in Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Rajwar lived a lavish lifestyle, targeting apartments in posh housing societies. He travelled by air across the state, stayed in luxury hotels, and carried out burglaries alone. A total of 38 cases have been registered against him in Maharashtra. The operation was carried out by a team of police personnel including Sunil Jadhav, Navnath Khandekar, Somkant Bhalerao, Vijay Nikam, and Krishna Gayke.