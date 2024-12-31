Higher NAAC-grade matter of pride for all of us: ex-VC Dr Pandharipande

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has accorded an A-plus grade to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) recently. This higher grade is a matter of joy and pride for all of us,” said Dr Vijay Pandharipande, former Vice Chancellor of Bamu.

Dr Vijay Pandharipande met VC Dr Vijay Fulari recently and the former felicitated the latter for the achievement.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, Dr Neeta Pandharipande and others were present.

Ex-VC Dr Vijay Pandharipande said, “During my tenure, the university received grade-'A' for the first time, ten years ago. The grade has improved now and Bamu got an 'A-plus' grade.”

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari said more infrastructure facilities would be built in the university in the coming days under the PM-USHA project.

“The current year will be memorable in the history of the university because in a single year, NAAC A-plus grade, selection in the top fifty universities, a fund of Rs 100 crore, NBA accreditation grade for Chemical Technology and the acceleration of the stagnant PhD admission process are some of the important achievements,” he added.