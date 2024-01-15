Higher & School Education secretaries directed to create awareness of nylon manja ban

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Y G Khobragade on Monday directed the secretaries of school and higher education departments to create wider awareness about a complete ban on nylon manja through its inclusion in the sociology subject, avoiding serious injuries to human being and animals.

The court also issued directives to submit the affidavit of action taken on its orders. The HC feels that there should be awareness in society on a wider level. The next hearing on the suo moto public interest litigation has been placed on February 19, 2024.

Chief Government pleader Amarjitsingh Girase submitted the information about cases registered, action taken, the establishment of special cells, staging street plays and awareness through mass media and social media done by commissioners of police (CPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of 12 districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the HC bench.

Senior police officers from 12 districts were present in the court which expressed satisfaction over the action taken by police. However, it expressed displeasure over the SP of Dharashiv district who failed to submit the report.

Adv Satyajit Bora is amicus curiae for the court while adv Anand Bhandari appeared for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Adv Radhakrishna Ingole Patil was present for Nanded Municipal Corporation. Adv Siddheshwar Thombre represented the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Cases registered in different districts

District-wise number of cases registered against those who were possessing nylon manja are as follows;

Ahmednagar (27), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (19), Nandurbar (12), Hingoli (18), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural (five), Jalgaon (eight), Nanded (seven), one case registered each in Parbhani, Jalna and Dhule.