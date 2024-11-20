Highlights from Central Constituency

Box

Portable thermal printer

Voters in many places had to move around to get polling chits. Some candidates brought their own portable thermal printers near election booths to make polling chits available to the voters, which helped them exercise their franchise a lot.

Eco-friendly polling booth

Some of the polling booths were made as ‘Eco-Friendly Polling Booths’ in Aurangabad Central Constituency. One centre was at the Government College of Arts and Science. The college established a selfie point to motivate people to vote and save the ecological system. Voters were seen taking selfies at this point.

Rumours

There rumours on Social media about who is endorsing to whom. The supporters of some candidates made viral old or morphed videos of opponents viral to turn minds of voters towards particular candidates while text messages showing the reasoning for supporting a specific candidate were also posted.

Childcare facilities

Maulana Azad School (166) near Town Hall had childcare facilities by establishing ‘Palna Ghar’ for playing kids. A lady employee was appointed there with toys to take care of the children. Some children were seen playing with toys while their mothers were seen in queues for voting.

Webcasting

The district administration did webcasting of all the booths in this Constituency. Around 640 closed circuit TV cameras were installed at 320 booths to monitor the inside and outside the premises to avoid any untoward incidents.