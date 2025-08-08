Highlights from Lokmat Property Show 2025(2)

— Bhushan Kankariya, Director, Panchshil Group

Kalyan group emerging as investment hub

Kalyan group offers a wide range of options for commercial investors and business owners. Their flagship project ‘Aura Square’, located opposite Shendra MIDC, includes showrooms, offices, shops, banquet halls, conference facilities, a mini-theatre, multi-specialty hospital, and hotel. At Ladgaon, Kalyan Park features NA-44 plots. Other residential offerings include Kalyan Vihar at Kumbhephal, Kalyan Green at Tonagao, and Grand Kalyan at Kanchanwadi, featuring 2 and 3 BHK flats.

— Govind Agrawal, Director, Kalyan Group

Magar constructions builds quality homes

Magar constructions' ‘Geetpuja Silver’ in CIDCO N-4 offers exclusive 3 BHK flats with just one flat per floor delivering privacy and an elite living experience. At Garkheda, the ‘Geetpuja Platinum’ project features modern and spacious 2 and 3 BHK flats, offering a stylish and comfortable lifestyle. The company is committed to developing premium residential projects in prime areas of the city.

— Babulal Magar, Director, Magar Constructions

Faith build constructions

With 34 years in the construction industry, Faith Build Constructions Pvt. Ltd. is showcasing multiple projects: ‘Udyog Brahma’, 2 & 3 BHK terrace flats near Hotel Nishant Park, Beed Bypass, ‘Udyog Varad’- 1 & 2 BHK ready possession flats on Deolai Main Road, ‘Udyog Gajanan’- 3 BHK flats at Uma Gopalnagar, Beed Bypass, ‘Udyog Krishna Park’ - a plotting project opposite ISKCON Temple, ‘Udyog Kaushalya’- budget 2 BHK homes in Waluj

— Swaraj Patil, Director, Faith Build Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

Attractive offers at One World

Manjeet Pride Group's ‘One World Township’ opposite Jyotinagar on Pratapanagar Road is emerging as the top choice, with 21 towers of 21 storeys each. The project is also attracting NRIs looking to settle in the city. A special offer has been launched during the exhibition “1% payment per month” for home buyers. Spread across 11 acres, the township offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK master residences, 5–7 BHK sky villas, along with shops, showrooms, and office spaces.

— Nitin Lokhande, Business Head, Manjeet Pride Group

Pro Marketing powers realty brands online

Pro marketing is a leading digital marketing agency catering exclusively to real estate and construction businesses. With six years of experience in Pune, Mumbai, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the agency has successfully executed campaigns for over 250 reputed builders. Specializing in social media marketing, Google Ads, and Facebook promotions, Pro Marketing ensures maximum reach and visibility. Strategic planning, creative design, and efficient execution have helped boost brand presence, lead generation, and conversions.

— Veena Kankal, Co-Director, Pro Marketing

1) While inaugurating the Lokmat Property Show 2025, present on the dais were Cidco’s Chief administrator Jagdish Miniyar, Anand Agrawal, Auric industrial city project manager Arun Dubey, Vikas Chaudhary, Narendrasinh Jabinda, Deepak Kulkarni, Ashutosh Navandar, Mahesh Labhashetwar, Adarsh Agrawal; (from left) Ajit Bapat, Rajesh Butole, Punjab Taur, Nitin Bagdia, Prashant Amilkanthwar, Raman Kankal, CREDAI president Sangram Patare, Bhaskar Chaudhary, and other prominent real estate developers.

2) At the entrance of the Lokmat Property Show 2025, the One World project stall by Manjeet Pride Group is drawing attention. The stall showcases detailed information about the group’s flagship One World township project located in Pratapanagar.

Program : Lokmat Property Show 2025

9, 10 August Morning 11 am to 8 pm

Lokmat Bhavan Hall

Entry: Behind Lokmat Bhavan, beside the gate dedicated to freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda.