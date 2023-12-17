Highlights Lokmat Maha Marathon

--Selfie revoluation: There were many selfie points establishments for the participants. With the arrival of information and communication technology, the majority of the participants were seen taking selfies with friends, supporters and family members.

--Children on the run: Hundreds of men and women both young and old ran in one or another category in Lokmat Maha Marathon. Many participants were accompanied by their children showing the same spirit as their parents.

--East and West: The majority of female participants were wearing T-shirts and other western attires to run in 10km, 5 km and 3 km runs as T-shirts are the favourite clothes of runners. However, some participants were the cynosure of all as they wore traditional clothes like ‘Nauvari Saree’ or Panjabi dress or veil. They showed that tradition is not a barrier when it comes to health.

--Children cheering parents & vice versa: In some categories, parents were running while their children were cheering up while in other groups children participated and parents were motivating and encouraging through gestures and words.

--Running Music & Dance Motivation: The participants just participated in warm-up before running, they even danced to different songs and musical tunes to reduce stress and boost morale. Even senior citizens, who are otherwise reluctant and shy, could not resist dancing.