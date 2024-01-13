Highly qualified teacher caught running brothel below coaching classes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagars: In a shocking incident, a highly qualified teacher was found running a prostitution racket under the ground floor of his tuition classes in the N-7 area. This rocket was busted on Saturday evening.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Ratchandra Tambat (54, Vishal Tower, N-7), Tambad who is MSc, M Ed and M Phil qualified used to run Tambat Coaching Classes in the N-7 area.

Police personnel from Cidco Police Station raided the premises at 7 pm today and rescued two victims.

Meanwhile, the process of arresting Tambat along with his accomplices Sandeep Mohan Pawar (32, Jadhavwadi) and Jyoti Prakash Salunke (38, Jadhavwadi) was underway last night.

Cidco police station police inspector Geeta Bagwade received information about this sex racket from a citizen.

Bagwade along with Assistant Police Inspector Manoj Shinde,

PSI Amol Mhaske and Nishigandha Mhaske laid a trap on Saturday evening.

Sunil Tambat was contacted through a dummy customer at 6.30 pm today. He asked the caller to contact Sandeep. As soon as Sandeep agreed, the dummy customer was sent.

On getting an indication of confirmation of prostitution, Bagwade with a team raided the coaching class premises. He was detained while he was teaching in the classroom.

Different board displayed outside

A board of ‘Stock Market and Trading Centre’ was being displayed outside the ground floor of Tambat's coaching classes. However, the brothel was being run in a partition made inside the floor. The two victims had come to the city seven days ago only.

- After staying for fifteen days, other girls are brought to the city. Many contact numbers of Nashik and Mumbai agents were also found in the mobile phone of the accused.

30 K being given to the victim's family

- During the raid, two victims aged 26 and 28 were rescued. Tambat has the responsibility to arrange victims’ accommodation and food. Besides this, each of them was being given Rs 700 per day.

He also admitted that the agent used to pay 30,000 to the family of each victim monthly. Although victims are originally from Bengal, but their Aadhaar Cards are from Surat.

PSI Bhagyashri Shinde, constable Subhash Shewale, Lalkhan Pathan, Vishal Sonawane, Pradip Dandvate, Pankaj Patil, Sahdev Sable, Radhika Wagh carried out the raid.

Calls from political leaders

After the raid, Tambat and Sandeep were receiving customer calls. A total of six customers were waiting when the police reached there.

A teacher and a third-year undergraduate degree course student were found red-handed.

Meanwhile, on the arrest of Tambat, police were receiving calls from many political leaders to release him. However, the police did not bow to their pressure and nabbed the accused.