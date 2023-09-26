Hindi Diwas at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Winchester School celebrated Hindi Diwas with great enthusiasm. Shaikh Mushir, a Hindi language enthusiast, spoke eloquently about the historical significance of Hindi Diwas and the pivotal role of the Hindi language in unifying the diverse cultures and regions of India. Students presented a cultural showcase that included Hindi songs, poems, and Dohas. A Hindi reading and handwriting competition was organized, allowing students to showcase their calligraphic skills.

School director Dr Afsar Khan highlighted the importance of linguistic diversity in shaping India's cultural fabric and urged students to continue embracing and nurturing their mother tongues.