Hindi not mandatory, Marathi now compulsory in CBSE schools: Bhuse

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

School education minister Dada Bhuse on Friday clarified that Hindi has not been made compulsory in Maharashtra schools and the related government resolution has been rolled back. Instead, Marathi has now been made mandatory in all CBSE-affiliated schools across the state.

He was addressing a two-day state-level workshop of the school education department held at Dr. Rafiq Zakaria Campus. Bhuse said that with committed efforts from department officials, the expectations of students and parents can be successfully met.

The event was inaugurated by principal secretary Ranjitsingh Deol and attended by education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, SCERT director Rahul Rekhawar, state project director Sanjay Yadav, Maharashtra Primary Education Council director ShaOrad Gosavi, secondary and higher secondary education director Mahesh Palkar, planning department director Srikrishna Kumar Patil, Balbharati director Anuradha Oak, divisional board director Anil Sable, deputy director of education Prakash Mukund and other senior education officials. Commissioner Singh asked officials and teachers to complete responsibilities on time and resolve confusion around student enrollments.

Credit-based learning soon

SCERT director Rekhawar announced that under the upcoming National Credit Framework, students will earn credit points at different levels, helping them at every stage of their education and careers.

More ‘CM Shri’ schools planned

On the lines of the PM Shri model, the state will soon increase the number of CM Shri schools, said Bhuse. These schools will get upgraded infrastructure including clean drinking water, toilets, sports grounds, libraries, and modern buildings, he added.