Hindi translation of 'Fakira' published

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A programme was organised at the main building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari on the birth anniversary of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe.

The Hindi translation of Annabhau Sathe's famous novel 'Fakira' done released by Vedkumar Vedalankar, was released.

This book has 228 pages. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Principal Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Student Development Board director Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr Vaishali Bodele, Dr Sanjay Kavade, Dr Mustajeeb Khan and others were present.