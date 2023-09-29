Hindi Utsav at New English Primary School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

New English Primary School organised a 10 days 'Hindi Divas Utsav' including daily Hindi practices, speeches and poems in Hindi.

The last day was celebrated by the teachers and students in Mahatma Gandhi Sarvodaya Bhavan at Silk Mills Colony, Railway station.

Teacher at Gandhi Bhavan Tanveer Ateeque was the chief guest. Teacher Saniya Shaikh anchored the programme. Students delivered speeches on Hindi Divas. They were told about the importance of Hindi. Principal Sumayya Sayyed, teaching staff Abdus Salaam Nadvi, Zohra Khan, Naqia Shahnawaz, Syeda Shehnaz, Anam Shaikh, Farha Tabib Khan and Shaziya Khan worked for the success.