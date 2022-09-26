Hindu Garva Garjana drive begins

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has started preparation to straighten the party in the district through the Hindu Garva Garjana driver. As a part of which, the first convention of the drive was held at Shivajinagar on Monday.

When the dispute of Shiv Sena is sub-judice, Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister Eknath Shinde factions are trying to gain the public support for their factions.

Shinde faction driver was inaugurated in the district at Shivajinagar in the present of MLA Sanjay Shirsat and district chief Rajendra Janjal.

Shirsath said, Shiv Sena lost self-respect by establishing a front with Congress and NCP. In the assembly election, the party had alliance with BJP and CM Shinde is the chief minister of the alliance, he said.

Janjal said that Shiv Sena’s Hindutva is pious and attacking.

Shilpa Wadkar, Anil Muley, Ramesh Bahule, Shekhar Jadhav, Shubham Kale, Tanveer Rajput, Suraj Shinde and others were present.