Hindu society brave and knowledgeable, but not united: Milind Parande

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Hindu society is neither short of bravery nor knowledge it has proven excellence across various fields. But its biggest challenge is the lack of unity,” said Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International General Secretary Milind Parande.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Bajrang Dal’s Shaurya Training Camp, organized in Bajajnagar on Friday evening. The camp, jointly conducted by the VHP and Bajrang Dal (Devgiri Prant), began on May 10 at Swami Paramanand Giriji Maharaj Gyan Mandir Gurukul, Bhangaushi Matagad, Sharanpur. Parande addressed 104 participants from 14 districts across Devgiri Prant, emphasizing the need for solidarity among Hindus to safeguard cultural values and national identity. The event was graced by spiritual leader Swami Paramanand Giri Maharaj; VHP Devgiri Prant Sangathan Mantri Yogeshwar Garge; Bajrang Dal Mumbai Prant Coordinator Vivek Kulkarni; Anil Patil; and trainer Dhondiram Shingar.