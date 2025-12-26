Hints of Mahayuvti, yet discussions continue all day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the context of the municipal elections in Marathwada’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Nanded-Waghala, Latur, and Parbhani, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule spent the entire Friday discussing strategies with local leaders.

In Jalna, disputes are ongoing between Shinde Sena and BJP. Parbhani remains a stronghold of Shinde Sena, while Latur and Nanded are BJP-dominated. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, seat-sharing between Shinde Sena and BJP has not yet been finalized. Against this backdrop, Bawankule reviewed the situation with local leaders at the BJP office in Chikalthana on Friday. Regarding seat allocation and Mahayuvti, Bawankule said that the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance is in its final stages, and all decisions will be made by Saturday night. He reviewed all municipal corporations in Marathwada, noting that there are no major obstacles and decisions will be finalized soon. Discussions focused on BJP’s strength in various areas, previous seat allocations, and the current situation. Bawankule added that discussions on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation would also involve Shinde Sena officials and Minister Sawe before a final decision is taken. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde have already indicated support for the alliance, and preparations are underway. The BJP-Shinde Sena will contest local municipal elections together in the state. When asked about former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bawankule gave a firm response.

--------------

NCP may join in some areas…

The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) will align with BJP in some areas. In three to four other constituencies, they may also be allies. The Mumbai situation has been resolved, and candidates will soon be announced. Discussions are ongoing with 13 allied parties in Mumbai, including RPI and other groups, while talks in Nagpur continue with Yogendra Kawade. Bawankule stated that wherever possible, BJP will concede seats, and where Shinde Sena can release seats, they will do so.

--------------

Munangtiwar not upset…

Bawankule clarified that Sudhir Munangtiwar is not upset and that there are misunderstandings about him. Both sides have no issues. Under his leadership, BJP is contesting Vidarbha and Chandrapur municipal elections. While some older party workers may feel discontent due to new entrants, the BJP welcomes new members and continues its work, he added.