His dream of becoming a teacher remained unfulfilled

A 28-year-old teacher aspirant died after being brutally stabbed by an addicted auto driver during a robbery in city, four days after the attack raising serious concerns over the safety of job-seeking commuters in the city recently.

The deceased has been identified as Jayram Pimpale (28), a youth from Ahilyanagar who came to the city to appear for the Teacher Eligibility Test(TET), succumbed to his injuries four days after being stabbed during a robbery near Holy Cross School at around 4 am on June 4. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital but passed away Saturday morning. Following his death, Cantonment Police registered murder charges and arrested the attacker, Mujammil Qureshi (22), a resident of Rahulnagar. The incident has raised serious concerns about commuter safety in the city. Jayram, from Wadala Mahadev Pimpale Vasti, Shrirampur, arrived in the city on June 3 to attend the eligibility test scheduled for June 4 at Waluj and Pandharpur centers. To avoid delay, he left Baba Chowk at 3.30 am for Waluj. Near the railway overbridge, the auto driver started an unnecessary argument, diverted the vehicle to a dark area near Holy Cross School, and violently attacked Jayram. He was assaulted with fists and kicks and stabbed multiple times in the chest and abdomen with a large knife. Despite severe injuries, Jayram managed to run back to Baba petrol pump chowk, where another auto driver rushed him to a private hospital. He fought for his life for four days before passing away.

Robbery confirmed motive, initial FIR omitted charges

After Jayram’s death, police arrested Mujammil, who already faced a theft case at Kalyan Railway Station Police. Known for carrying a knife and driving under the influence, Mujammil was identified via CCTV footage. He stole Jayram’s mobile phone after the attack, confirming robbery as the motive. However, the initial FIR did not include robbery charges.

Only Educated Among Six Siblings

Jayram belonged to a farming family and was the sole graduate among six siblings. While his five brothers took up agriculture, Jayram aspired to be a teacher and had been preparing for the exam for months. He had undergone heart surgery in 2012. The stabbing damaged an artery near his heart, and the exertion after the attack caused severe blood loss, worsening his condition.

Similar case of youth murder in 2021

This tragic case recalls the brutal murder of 23-year-old Vikas Chavan from Ahilyanagar on April 9, 2021, who was killed after coming to the city for an RBI exam. Criminals mutilated him for just ₹500. Jayram’s death highlights the ongoing risks faced by young aspirants traveling to the city for career opportunities.