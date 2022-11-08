His life philosophy & principles reflect in his writings

Aurangabad: “His appointment as president of Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammealn is a great honour for our family. His commitment and sincerity to his work is inspiring for everyone around him,” said Bhakti Chapalgaonkar, a newspaper columnist and daughter of Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar.

She said that his life philosophy and principles are reflected in his writings as his kindness and humane attitude.

“Even today, when he is in the mid-80s, he is tirelessly working and contributing to the Marathi literary world,” she said.

Bhakti said he is known as a serious writer but he is very soft-hearted and simple in person.

“He likes simple food and times spent with his family especially grandchildren,” she added.