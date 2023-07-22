Historic moment for us: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Our university is working to bring first-generation graduates and students from very hardworking, underprivileged, farming families into the mainstream of education,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, the vice chancellor of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) while delivering an introductory speech in Padma awardees felicitation programme organised at the main auditorium of Bamu on Saturday evening.

He said that today’s inauguration of the renovated gate of Bamu by former President Ram Nath Kovind is a historic moment for all of us.

“Bharat Ratna late Dr APJ Abdul Kala had visited the university exactly a decade ago for the convocation ceremony.

The Gate is known as a source of inspiration for transformation and knowledge,” he said. The VC said that the university campus is known as the 'green hub' of the city and today's felicitation ceremony of the 'Padma' awardee in our university is going to increase our honour and self-respect. Dr Mustajeeb Khan and Dr Aparna Ashtapure conducted the proceedings of the event. Meanwhile, police drove away a youth who raised slogans near the stage in the auditorium.