Historic ‘Panja’ of Muharram procession stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Historic ‘Panja’ which is carried in the Muharram procession was stolen at Paithan tehsil of the district. The incident came to light on Tuesday. A case was registered with Paithan Police Station against the unknown thief.

The ‘Panja’ which was made from brass was being carried in the Muharram procession for the last 400 years with reverence. It was kept and stolen from a house in the Hatai area of Paithan.

The cost of the relics is stated to be Rs 1.50 lakh. A follower Taher Ali lodged a complaint with Paithan Police Station. Police reached the spot and did Panchnama.

On receiving information, former corporator Prakash Wanole, Sadiq Dhande, Khaleel Dhande, Sanjay Kature, Sanjay Salunke, Jameel Shaikh, Afroz Wadde and others rushed towards the spot.

Historic ‘Panjas’ are carried in the Muharram Procession. Significantly, both Hindus and Muslims take ‘Darshan’ of the relics. Members of Hindu and Mulsim communities have expressed anger over the theft of Panja. Police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh visited and inspected the spot.