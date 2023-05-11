History sheeter absconding for 8 months arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jawaharnagar police arrested a history-sheeter wanted in a house burgling case and absconded for eight months, said PI Vyankatesh Kendre. The arrested has been identified as Shaikh Ali Shaikh Sattar (Indiranagar, Garkheda), and in all 17 cases have been registered against him with different police stations.

Police said, the house of Taslim Alim Shah in the Garkheda area was burgled on September 5, 2022 and valuables worth lakhs of rupees were stolen. Head constable Gokul Jadhav investigated and arrested Shaikh Mazhar Shaikh Gulab (Indiranagar, Garkheda) in this connection. However, his accomplice Shaikh Ali was absconding for the past eight months. On May 7, the police received the confidential information that he was wandering in the Shivajinagar area. PSI Vasant Shelke, beat marshal Chandrakant Pote, Maroti Gore and others conducted a raid and arrested him. In all, 17 serious criminal cases have been registered against him with various police stations. Ali was produced before the court on Thursday and has been remanded in police custody for three days.