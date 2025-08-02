History-sheeter attacks police with knife during procession in Osmanpura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tense situation unfolded during a religious procession at Gade Chowk, Osmanpura, around 8.30 pm on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Akash Khare alias Gayba (23), a history-sheeter, brandished a knife and created panic. As police tried to intervene, he attempted to stab Constable Prakash Bhalerao in the neck. Bhalerao dodged, but suffered a hand injury while subduing him. Police inspector Atul Yerme and his team from Jawaharnagar and Osmanpura police stations arrested the accused. At the police station, Akash again turned violent, injuring officer Surewad and banging his head on walls while hurling threats. A case has been registered under multiple IPC sections. Akash has six prior criminal cases. His father and brother are also in jail for serious crimes.