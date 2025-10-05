Hit by vehicle while exiting car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A retired Group development officer, while returning from a visit to the deity with his family toward Harsul, stopped his car at the roadside as his son felt unwell. At that moment, a speeding vehicle from behind collided with them, seriously injuring the couple and their child, and the driver fled the scene. The accident occurred on September 30 around 8 pm at Malivada, Fatiyabad area on Samruddhi Highway. A complaint was filed by Vitthal Harkal (61, Harsul T-Point, Shiveshwar Colony), and the police at Daulatabad have registered a case against the car driver (MH-05-FJ-8964).