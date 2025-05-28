Hit & run case: 2 injured in N-13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two persons were injured in a hit and run case that took place on the Himayat Bagh to Satyavishnu Hospital road on Tuesday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, a minor boy was driving the car. The car hit an electric pole and hit to two motorcycles. One of the two-wheelers caught fire. Still, he backed the car and sped away at the same speed. Two youths were injured in the incident.

A moped rider was going towards Satyavishnu Hospital from Himayat Bagh in the N-13 area around 6.30 pm. The speeding car which was coming from behind hit him. Since the car was was on high speed, the moped rider was thrown about 20 to 25 feet away.

Then, the car hit another moped. Later, it crashed into an electric pole. The two-wheeler exploded and caught fire, burning more than half to ashes. In addition, the electric pole was bent due to the dash of the car. Some residents of the area rushed to the injured to the hospital. The pole was repaired by Mahavitaran employees on Wednesday.

Driver fled

The car with the mototcycle hit the pole. The pole bent and the car was also damaged. However, the driver still backed the car and fled at the same speed. According to the locals, the driver was a minor. Meanwhile, the injured were admitted to a private hospital. The City Chowk police said the injured refused to lodge a complaint. Late at night, the police started the process of registering a case by taking the complaint.