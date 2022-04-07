HM asked to clarify over copy case

Aurangabad, April 7:

Education Officer (secondary) M K Deshmukh directed the headmaster of Manikrao Palodkar Secondary and Higher Secondary School to remain present for the clarification on April 8 for the malpractice case reported during the Hindi subject paper.

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducted HSC Hindi subject paper on April 5.

A photo of people climbing up a wall to supply ‘copy’ to the students at the centre went viral on Tuesday. The negligence of the invigilator to ‘copies’ lying on benches in the examination halls was seen.

Education officer Deshmukh directed Soyegaon bloc education officer Ramkrishna Lohar to probe the matter. Lohar submitted the report which appears to be incomplete.

So, the school’s headmaster was asked to give clarification in the divisional office on April 8. After the clarification, the Education Officer will send the report to the deputy director of education and the State Board for further action.