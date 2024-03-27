Holi celebrations at Crayons The Play School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 27, 2024 11:50 PM2024-03-27T23:50:03+5:302024-03-27T23:50:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crayons The Play School, Osmanpura celebrated the festival of colours Holi with great enthusiasm. Students in white ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crayons The Play School, Osmanpura celebrated the festival of colours Holi with great enthusiasm. Students in white traditional attire enjoyed themselves. Flower petals were used instead of colours to play among students. Principal Sonal Ladniya said the Holi rituals symbolise the victory of good over evil. Songs of Holi and dances made children happy.Open in app