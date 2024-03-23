Holi celebrations at Greenvalley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Greenvalley School hosted a vibrant and eco-friendly Holi event. Students played with natural, safe colours, spreading joy and laughter as they chased each other in a vibrant cloud. The air buzzed with excitement as the sounds of traditional Holi music filled the atmosphere. The celebration fostered a sense of community. Students from different grades came together, dancing and sharing stories about the significance of Holi. The event provided a platform for students to experience the rich cultural heritage of India, promoting inclusivity and joy. Principal Urmila Kanwar said such events play a vital role in fostering cultural understanding and creating lasting memories for our young generation.