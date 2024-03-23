Holi celebrations at Greenvalley School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 23, 2024 06:00 PM2024-03-23T18:00:03+5:302024-03-23T18:00:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Greenvalley School hosted a vibrant and eco-friendly Holi event. Students played with natural, safe colours, spreading joy ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Greenvalley School hosted a vibrant and eco-friendly Holi event. Students played with natural, safe colours, spreading joy and laughter as they chased each other in a vibrant cloud. The air buzzed with excitement as the sounds of traditional Holi music filled the atmosphere. The celebration fostered a sense of community. Students from different grades came together, dancing and sharing stories about the significance of Holi. The event provided a platform for students to experience the rich cultural heritage of India, promoting inclusivity and joy. Principal Urmila Kanwar said such events play a vital role in fostering cultural understanding and creating lasting memories for our young generation.Open in app