Homage paid to Ambedkar in Samvidhan Din

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Homage was paid to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate on the occasion of Samvidhan Gaurav Din on Sunday.

There were long queues of office-bearers and activists of different political and social organisations at the statue of Dr Ambekdar since morning to pay the home. The preamble of the Constitution was read collectively by citizens. All said the work of the great leader can be judged on reading the preamble of the Constitution by every citizen.

The office-bearers and activists of the BJP SC Cell paid homage to the statue of Dr Ambedkar.

They read the preamble of the Constitution and also raised slogans.

BJP OBC Morcha State unit general secretary and former mayor Bhagwan Ghadmoe, its city unit general secretary Jalinder Shendge, Laxman Shinde, Mahesh Malvatkar, Baban Narwade, Ravindra Edke, Yogesh Dhanke, Divya Patil, Kalpana Tribhuvan and others were present.