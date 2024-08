Homage paid to Dr Madhav Phd

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Madhav Shrihari Phad, a former research scholar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University died of cardiac arrest on Friday. A condolence meeting was held in the Public Administration and Political Science Departments of the university on Saturday. Dr Shyam Shirsath, Dr Shuja Shakir, Dr Satish Dandge, Dr Jyoti Dhaigyde, Rameshwar Mohite and others were present. Dr Phad came to lightlight when did Ph D research on Gopinathrao Munde.