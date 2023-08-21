Homage paid to Dr Narendra Dabholkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) paid homage to Dr Narendra Dabholkar in a programme organised near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University gate on Monday.

SFI State unit secretary Rohidas Jadhav said that the Government failed to stop the series of killings of progressive thinkers.

He said that those people who take society on the path of conscience and science are being killed. The SFI demanded to take stern action against the killers of Dr Dabholkar. Lokesh Kamble, Amit Kute and Arun Mate also spoke. Abhiman Bhosale conducted the proceedings. Ramesh Joshi, Pallavi Boradkar, Sunita Londhe, Maruti Raut, Manish Balal and others were present.