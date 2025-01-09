Homage paid to Fatima Shaikh at Women's Studies Center

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Homage was paid to Fatima Shaikh, the first Muslim teacher in India on her birth anniversary, in a programme organised at Tarabai Shinde Women's Studies Center of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University paid on Thursday.

Director of the Center Dr Nirmala Jadhav paid tributes to the portrait of Fatima Shaikh. She also remembered the important work and struggle done by Fatima Shaikh for women's education along with Savitribai Phule. Dr Savita Bahirat, Santosh Lokhande, Dr Vikas Tachle, Sanjay Pol, Rama Chavan and Kiran Borkar, along with researchers and students were present.