Home Minister to attend Chariot Yatra on Sept 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will take out a Krutadnyata Chariot Yatra from Mahur and Ambejogai to the city on September 16 to celebrate the 75th year of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din.

Addressing a press conference here, ABVP Pradesh Mantri Nagesh Galande said that union Home Minister Amit Shah would release a special edition of Rath Yatra in a programme to be held at S B College, at 5.3 pm, on September 16.

The ABVP launched Rath Yatra on September 1 to create awareness among people about Marathwada Mukti Sangram's history. It has reached 246 villages, 38 tehsils and seven districts during the last 10 days.

The valedictory ceremony of Chariot Yatra will be hosted at S B College, at 9.30 am, on September 17.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and national general secretary of ABVP Yagyavalkya Shukla will grace the event. ABVP Mahanagar president Dr Ramesh Jayebhaye and Mahanagar Mantri Rishikesh Kekan were also present at the briefing.

Meanwhile, a reception committee for the valedictory ceremony of ABVP Chariot Yatra was formed. Industrialist Rishi Bagla was elected its president while Vijay Ukalgaonkar is its secretary. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Housing Development Minister Atul Save, MLA Haribhau Bagade, and Ram Bhogale will be the advisors of the committee.

The other office-bearers are as follows; Pukhraj Pagariya (executive president), Ramesh Nagpal, Devanand Kotgire, Prashant Deshpande, Kiran Patil, Munish Sharma, Nitin Gupta, Anuradha Chavan (vice presidents), adv Santosh Kendre (joint secretary), Prasad Kokil, Shrikant Joshi, Manoj Kala, Sushil Bharuka, Milind Kank, Bhimrao Hattiambire, adv Dhananjay Kore and Rajesh Batole (members) are also in the panel.