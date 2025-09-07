Homeopathy doctors to prescribe allopathy medicines‘MMC’ Registration now open

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Last year, homeopathy doctors in Maharashtra who cleared the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) were granted permission to prescribe allopathy medicines to their patients. However, soon after, the registration of these integrated homeopathy doctors with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) was put on hold.

Now, finally, the way has been cleared for their registration. A separate register will be maintained for CCMP-qualified homeopathy doctors under MMC.

According to a circular and decision issued by the Food and Drug Administration in December, nearly 90,000 homeopathy doctors in the state will benefit. Out of them, over 25,000 doctors have completed the CCMP course. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district alone, there are about 1,000 homeopathy doctors. At the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), 50 doctors are admitted every year for the CCMP program, the association said.

Only CCMP-Qualified doctors eligible for registration

“The path for MMC registration of homeopathy doctors has now opened. A separate register will be maintained, and only those who have cleared the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) will be registered. Registration will begin on Monday.”

— Dr. Prakash Zhambad, Former Vice President, Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy

“The issue of the CCMP course is still pending in the High Court. At such a time, initiating registration or maintaining a separate register is not appropriate.We respect all branches of medicine, but for patient safety and to uphold the standards of modern medicine, further decisions should be taken only after clear directions from the court.”

— Dr. Anupam Takalkar, President, Indian Medical Association (IMA)