Honey Trap Case: Key Documents Seized,

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A honey trap gang, which extorted money by blackmailing victims, also kept written records of transactions. City Chowk police have recovered crucial documents, strengthening the case against them.

On Tuesday night, police arrested Mansi Manohar Jadhav (24), Arjun Prakash Lokhande (37) and Aditya Dnyaneshwar Shire (21), all from Bhimnagar, Bhavsingpura. They were produced in court again on Friday as their custody ended.

Rs 15 lakh missing, investigation expands

Mansi has not disclosed the whereabouts of the Rs 15 lakh extorted from a jeweler. To track the money, trace firearm links, and identify more victims, the prosecution sought five more days of custody. First Class Judicial Magistrate S.P. Bedarkar extended their custody until February 3.

Handwriting analysis to verify evidence

Documents recovered show Mansi had recorded payments and even signed a note on the day of the police trap. These papers will undergo forensic handwriting analysis to authenticate them.