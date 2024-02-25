Horror in Satara: Woman molested, Politician's son among suspects

Young woman fights back against attackers, police hunt continues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A young woman was subjected to molestation and assault while walking on a road near her home located behind MIT college in Satara village. The incident, which occurred at 11 pm on Saturday, saw the victim being surrounded by a group of three to four youths who attempted to molest her and tear her clothes.

According to the Satara police, the young woman was walking on an inner road due to ongoing road work near her house. A group of 2-4 men suddenly surrounded and harassed her. Despite her attempts to resist and escape, the attackers continued their assault, even attempting to tear her clothes. The woman's screams alerted local residents, forcing the assailants to flee the scene. The victim's family immediately reported the incident to the Satara police station.

The incident took a political turn when it was revealed that one of the attackers was the son of a local political leader. This information led to a large crowd gathering outside the police station. Assistant commissioner of police Dr Ranjit Patil and police inspector Brahma Giri intervened, detaining two suspects and initiating the process of filing a molestation case.

Senior leader of Shinde group present

A senior leader of the Shinde faction of the western constituency reached the Satara police station after the incident. Two groups of activists had already gathered outside the station. The DB team officers of Satara police station left to search for the remaining accused.

Police take action

PI Giri provided further details, stating that a case had been registered against a total of 12 individuals, including Feroz Patel, Faizal Patel, Wasim Patel, Sohail Sheikh, Mobin Pathan, Aamir Patel, Arbaj Patel, Imran Patel, Fardin Patel, Sameer Sheikh, Rais Patel, Guddu Patel, and Taufiq (full name not known). The police are investigating the case.